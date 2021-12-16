JPD arrests teen, four others believed to be connected to at least 7 killings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say they’ve arrested five individuals in a recent homicide case, including a teenager who’s believed to be connected to at least seven killings in the Capital City over the last four months.

Chief James Davis said officers tracked the key individual in these cases, 17-year-old Joseph Brown, to a location on Kenmore Street Wednesday night, where they also found several carjacked vehicles outside.

“I want to thank our partnership with all federal, state and local partners, the DEA office,” Davis said. “We also want to thank the citizens. I want to thank the citizens for calling in and giving us your information. Like the DA says, we hear your cry, we understand that. We want these individuals off the street just as much as our citizens.”

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Brown is believed to be connected to or responsible for the killings of DeMarco Travis in August, Teishun Norwood in September, Herbert Thomas and Mario Swanagan in October and Michael Black, as well as 23-year-old Keyunta McWilliams and her unborn child Wednesday night on Beasley Avenue.

The other four individuals, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said, are 22-year-old Marzavier Zeekie Harrington, 22-year-old Kenya Webster, Antonio Efco and 34-year-old Gary Taylor.

All are charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of drive-by shooting and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Commander Abraham Thompson said the five consider themselves to be part of a gang.

When asked about the motives behind the killings, Thompson said some could be retaliatory.

He also said some appeared to be a game between the five when committing these crimes.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said they’re believed to be linked not only to violent criminal activity but also a recent uptick in carjackings targeting the Belhaven and Fondren areas.

