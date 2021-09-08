Body of man shot ‘multiple times’ discovered in trunk of car in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after the body of a man was discovered in the trunk of a car.

The body was discovered around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon at 124 Pine Lawn Place.

The 34-year-old was found inside the trunk of a vehicle and had been shot “multiple times.”

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.