Mario Swanagan
Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mario Swanagan, a man whose age has not been released, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, after a shooting in the western part of the city.
The incident took place on Cox Street, according to JPD spokesperson Sam Brown.
Brown confirmed the killing to WLBT more than a week after reporters began asking the department to confirm the killing.
The agency spokesperson did not provide any other details to WLBT.
