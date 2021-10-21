Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Mario Swanagan

Crime scene graphic
Crime scene graphic(Associated Press)
By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mario Swanagan, a man whose age has not been released, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, after a shooting in the western part of the city.

The incident took place on Cox Street, according to JPD spokesperson Sam Brown.

Brown confirmed the killing to WLBT more than a week after reporters began asking the department to confirm the killing.

The agency spokesperson did not provide any other details to WLBT.

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins

JPD robbery prevention tips include ‘use care after dark’ and ‘cooperate with the robber’
Man found guilty of 2017 Chuck Stop shooting in Jackson
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
More change to come to help decrease violent crimes in Mississippi prisons, Commissioner says