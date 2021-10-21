JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mario Swanagan, a man whose age has not been released, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, after a shooting in the western part of the city.

The incident took place on Cox Street, according to JPD spokesperson Sam Brown.

Brown confirmed the killing to WLBT more than a week after reporters began asking the department to confirm the killing.

The agency spokesperson did not provide any other details to WLBT.

