JPD: Man shot, killed on Lincoln Avenue

Source: Raycom Media(Raycom Media)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown, officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Brown says 23-year-old Demarco Travis was shot multiple times while standing in the driveway on the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

According to police, Travis was transported to UMMC by private vehicle, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say the suspect(s) were seen driving a white Honda Accord. The front passenger was wearing a clown mask and started shooting.

This is the 94th homicide in the city.

If you have any information, please contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

