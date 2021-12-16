Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has confirmed that a woman and her unborn child have died in a Wednesday night shooting.

According to police, the 23-year-old, who was 8 months pregnant, was shot multiple times on Beasley Road near Brownlee Drive.

Both she and her unborn child died at the scene.

The suspects in the shooting, Joseph Brown and three unknown males, followed the woman from a nearby gas station in a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622.

Call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have any information on this shooting.

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road(JPD)
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road(JPD)
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road(JPD)

This makes December of 2021 the deadliest month in Jackson history with 19 homicides so far, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in the city last weekend alone.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dailyn Hereford
How a JSU graduate landed a job with one of the largest software companies in the world
Woman sells neighbor’s SUV to ‘We Buy Junk Cars,’ could face felony
Jackson Police Department
Man dies after overnight burglary on Woodburn Drive
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
Canton police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Otto Street on Monday night.
Canton man shot and robbed while working on car

Latest News

‘This month was a very bad month for the City of Jackson’
‘This month was a very bad month for the City of Jackson’
JPD: Person shot, killed on Beasley Road
JPD: Woman shot to death on Beasley Road
National Signing Day: Where the local athletes are going
National Signing Day: Where the local athletes are going
Celebration of Life service planned for Madison man killed in plane crash
Celebration of Life service planned for Madison man killed in plane crash