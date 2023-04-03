Councilman backs 90-day contract with Richard’s until new vendor chosen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after voting down a six-year, $54 million contract with Richard’s Disposal, one city councilman says he would back a three-month agreement with the firm to keep trucks rolling until a new vendor is chosen.

On Saturday, the Jackson City Council voted down the mayor’s proposal to award the long-term waste-hauling contract to the New Orleans-based firm.

The decision leaves residents with few options but to store their trash or put it on the streets in hopes that the city and mayor can work out an agreement.

It also puts Jackson in danger of being fined $25,000 a day by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for each day waste is not picked up.

“Sadly, we are in a predicament that could have been avoided,” Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks said in a Monday afternoon statement. “It is the direct result of a mayor attempting to bypass the council, ignore the law, and only wanting one vendor at the table.”

So far, there has been no correspondence between Jackson and MDEQ regarding trash pickup, according to MDEQ spokeswoman Jan Schaefer.

Until the matter can be sorted out, Banks says he would support a 90-day emergency contract with Richard’s, while the RFP process can be started again.

Meanwhile, the city is offering tips for residents to store their garbage, while Richard’s employees are getting customers to sign on to a petition they hope to present to the city.

Council President Ashby Foote wouldn’t say whether he would back a 90-day deal but said the council is seeking permission in chancery court to negotiate with other vendors from the October 2021 RFP.

An RFP is a request for proposals. Municipalities issue requests for professional services, such as residential waste hauling.

Jackson issued a request for proposals for waste collection in October 2021. Vendors could respond to four options: twice-a-week collections with or without a required 96-gallon cart and once-a-week options with or without a cart.

Three companies responded, and proposals were evaluated based on criteria including price, references, and past experience.

Richard’s won the option for twice-a-week services with a required cart, and the mayor took the proposal to the council for consideration.

Banks, though, said most council members didn’t want the option with a cart and that Richard’s only received the best score because it had the lowest price.

“The lowest bid does not necessarily mean the best bid,” he said. “Such is the case with Richard’s. Richard’s was the lowest as it relates to the cost of the contract. However, on the service side, Richard’s [also] scored the lowest.”

Banks said he also looked into Richard’s history in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and “felt this was not the appropriate time to try a new company.”

Nola.com reported in January that Richard’s “has recently seen increasing numbers of missed pickup complaints” and has “amassed a monthly average of 1,280 complaints of missed pickups over the second half of 2022.”

The company, according to Nola.com, provides residential collections in Algiers, Mid-City, and upriver neighborhoods.

Richard’s took over waste-hauling duties in Jackson on April 1, 2022 under an emergency contract awarded by the mayor.

The council voted down that agreement, but the mayor vetoed it and issued a notice to proceed for the company to take over for Waste Management.

In response, the council filed suit against the mayor asking the court whether he could veto a no vote. A special appointed judge in Hinds County Chancery Court ruled he could not. The Mississippi Supreme Court upheld that decision in March.

Meanwhile, Richard’s filed suit against the city for failing to pay for services provided. The city eventually settled out of court, agreeing to pay Richard’s millions of dollars in back pay and to keep the company in place until the end of the month the Supreme Court ruling was handed down.

The company’s contract expired March 31, the same month the ruling was issued.

Lumumba told reporters on Saturday the High Court’s decision was why he cannot issue a new emergency contract.

Officials with Richard’s would not commit to continuing under an emergency agreement following Saturday’s meeting.

“You’ve got to least the trucks for that one year, [and] get the money back, have employees signed up for a year, not knowing if they’re going to have a job the next,” said Kimberly Mueller, a government and business affairs official with Richard’s. “It’s beneficial to all, cost-wise... to have that six-year contract.”

Richard's employees stage a protest outside Jackson City Hall prior to the council's vote on Saturday. (WLBT)

We reached out to Richard’s on Monday for additional comment but have yet to get a response.

Like Banks, Foote said all of this could have been avoided had the mayor moved forward with the RFP.

“In a cynical move, he decided to wait until the last 48 hours of the federal court jurisdiction in hopes that the threat of ‘no garbage pickup’ [would] flip one of the council votes in favor of Richard’s,” he said. “It is shameful to create and then use citizen anxiety as a negotiating ploy.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.