Jackson city leaders unsure, at odds over who will pick up garbage come April 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With just days to go before Jackson’s emergency garbage contract ends, city leaders are unsure who will be picking up residents’ trash come April 1.

Documents released by the administration show just one firm appears to be poised to provide the service – the company already doing the work.

At the same time, a court case that could give the Jackson City Council permission to bring on a hauling provider if the mayor fails to do is languishing in Hinds County Chancery Court, with the mayor having until March 28 to respond to the matter.

A summons in the case was issued on February 10, but was not delivered until February 28, according to court records. The mayor has 30 days to respond.

If the mayor does respond, it’s not clear if a decision would be handed down before Richard’s Disposal’s contract ends. It’s also not likely a firm chosen by the council in such a short time could mobilize by April 1.

Council President Ashby Foote says this is all planned, and that the mayor’s inaction is designed to force the council to continue with Richard’s.

“That’s the way he’s tried to set this up, by doing nothing, which is why we have the lawsuit,” he said.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba counters Foote, saying he’s been trying to work with the council since October, and shared a November 2023 letter to the council president backing up his claim.

“Our objective is clear. We want our residents to know that we have taken enormous efforts to secure a garbage collection contract,” he said in a Thursday afternoon statement. “We have gone through three separate RFP processes in the last several years. A slim majority of the city council has refused to accept the contract of the top-rated vendors in the last two RFP processes.”

An RFP is a request for proposals. Cities issue these requests in seeking business proposals for professional services, such as solid waste collections.

On February 1, the council filed suit in chancery court seeking a declaratory judgement on whether the council could choose its own contractor to pick up waste after the mayor has refused to bring forward another proposal under the 2021 request for proposals.

The administration issued an RFP in October of that year to bring on a new contractor, after the council rejected the winning proposal under the prior RFP. The RFP included four options for respondents to price: once and twice-a-week services that would require customers to have a special garbage can, and once and twice-a-week collections that would not.

Lumumba says Richard’s Disposal had the winning proposal under the 2021 RFP for twice-a-week pickup with carts.

Foote says the council rejected the Richard’s proposal on multiple occasions, and says the mayor, as a result, needs to bring another proposal forward.

“He selected Richard’s and we voted that down and then we voted that down again, multiple times,” he said. “He’s operating outside the law in order to try to get his way.”

Despite the council’s vote, Richard’s was given a notice to proceed to begin collections under its one-year emergency contract beginning April 1, 2022.

“We didn’t approve the contract, so he just abandoned the RFP and took it upon himself to tell them to move forward and start picking up garbage without a contract,” Foote said.

Lumumba, though, says he can’t do that under terms of the RFP, which say he can’t go onto the second-best option unless Richard’s willingly walks away from the city.

Three companies responded to the city’s request: Waste Management, FCC Professional Services and Richard’s.

This week, the mayor released several pieces of correspondence with FCC and Waste Management showing they can no longer honor their 2021 prices.

Solid waste proposals, as provided by the Mayor's office. (City of Jackson.)

“FCC Environmental Services, LLC cannot honor the pricing given in our response from October 2021,” wrote Dan Brazil, FCC chief operating officer. “Pricing would increase if responding to a new RFP within the next six months. As an industry, the major cost factors such as trucks, labor, fuel and interest expenses continue to rise and have risen substantially since October 2021.”

The mayor asked the Houston-based company whether it would continue to honor its October 2021 price and whether its prices for twice-weekly service with and without garbage carts would go up if a new RFP is issued within six months.

Lumumba asked similar questions of Waste Management but got a much different response.

“It is our view that the 2021 RFP for the city of Jackson... is no longer in effect as a result of your decision to reject WM’s proposal and engage Richard’s Disposal,” wrote Brandon Shaw, Waste Management president. “We will be happy to participate in any new RFP process as required by Mississippi law for solid waste collections.”

In a separate letter to the council on October 18, Waste Management told Foote that it could not enter into an agreement with the city until the council and the mayor resolved their ongoing disputes.

“We are aware of AG opinions that support the council’s position that it has the authority to enter into a solid waste collection agreement with a vendor without the mayor’s recommendation, but we think the history of the litigation and subsequent court rulings make it improvident for Waste Management to enter into an agreement with the city based on the last RFP.”

Numerous cases have been filed in the city’s ongoing trash battles. In 2021, the council filed suit against the mayor in chancery court after it declared its own state of emergency over garbage collections. Last year, the council and mayor were back in court over whether the mayor’s contract with Richard’s was biding without the council’s support. Following a controversial decision in that case, both sides were in litigation again over whether the mayor could veto a negative vote of the city’s legislative body.

Jackson also was sued by Richard’s Disposal for millions of dollars in back pay for picking up garbage under its emergency contract. The council had refused to pay the company initially, saying it could not approve payments for an illegal agreement.

Despite the council’s lawsuit seeking the permission to choose its own vendor, Foote maintains it is the mayor’s responsibility to ensure residential trash is picked up.

Not having a contract could be costly. According to a 2022 state of emergency issued by the mayor, Jackson could be fined up to $25,000 a day by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for each day trash is not picked up and properly disposed.

Whether a contract can be approved remains to be seen. As of Thursday afternoon, no special meeting of the council had been called. Next week, several members are expected to be out of town for the National League of Cities, meaning getting a quorum of council members to vote could be difficult.

Meanwhile, Foote said he received a less-than-positive response to a letter he sent to the mayor saying that any contract he wanted members to consider should be brought forward at least 24 hours before it is to be voted on.

“They didn’t say yes, we will do that. No, we won’t,” he said. “They just sent a letter... the city attorney sent a letter stating... what the ordinance is about calling city council meetings.”

Lumumba was not available for comment.

