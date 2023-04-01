Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
‘This is what contract steering looks like’: Council votes down Richard’s Disposal

Richard's Disposal employees gather outside Jackson City Hall urging city council to approve...
Richard's Disposal employees gather outside Jackson City Hall urging city council to approve six-year contract with the firm. The city's contract with the firm ran out on March 31.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’ve put your trash out to be picked up Saturday morning, chances are it might stay there for a while.

At a special called meeting Saturday, the council voted 3-3-1 to award a six-year contract to Richard’s Disposal, meaning the motion fails.

“This is what contract steering looks like,” Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell said as the meeting was adjourned.

Voting in favor of the measure were council members Grizzell, Angelique Lee, and Virgi Lindsay. Opposed were Ashby Foote, Vernon Hartley, and Aaron Banks. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes abstained.

About 75 people attended the meeting, many of whom were employees from Richard’s Disposal, urging the council to approve the agreement.

Richard’s one-year emergency contract ended on March 31. The council did not have a quorum at a special meeting on Thursday, and the contract could not be brought up for a vote.

Dozens of Richard’s workers spoke prior to the meeting, saying they were ready to get back to work if the contract had been approved.

