Leaked memo says city attorney doesn’t have a conflict of interest, council can’t negotiate contracts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman’s claims that caused the city attorney to storm out of a special meeting are without merit, according to a “privileged and confidential” memo the council received weeks earlier.

Tuesday, City Attorney Catoria Martin left the meeting in anger after Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said the city’s current trash emergency was the result of “poor planning and poor motives.”

An independent attorney brought on to assess the city’s bidding process, though, revealed that the RFP issued in October was “well-conceived... well organized (and) easily understood.”

The council and the administration continue to be at odds over who will pick up customers’ trash.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba wants to bring on Richard’s Disposal to haul the waste.

The council has voted down contracts with the New Orleans-based company four times, with some members openly saying they want to keep the current vendor, Waste Management.

Lumumba has claimed some with the council have taken bribes to steer the city’s trash business to that company.

The council, meanwhile, has alleged a similar conflict of interest between the mayor, the city attorney, and Richard’s, and brought on its own legal representation to determine if that was the case.

A memo sent to the council on Feb. 10, though, seemed to discredit those concerns, saying the city attorney did not have a conflict of interest and should be involved in the RFP process.

“Public procurement is a potential minefield for the unwary and in almost every instance a public body should insist on its attorney’s close participation in the multiple steps required to comply with all that the law mandates,” Attorney Roy Campbell wrote. “That is nowhere more desirable than with a services contract, as here.”

Campbell is a partner with the Bradley Arant law firm. The council brought on Campbell to advise them on the city’s waste-hauling situation.

An RFP is a request for proposals. Cities issue RFPs for certain professional services, such as residential waste collections.

The city issued its current trash-hauling RFP in October. Three firms submitted proposals: Waste Management, Richard’s Disposal, and FCC Environmental Services.

Councilman Aaron Banks discusses a trash contract with City Attorney Catoria Martin. (WLBT)

Martin was heavily in the evaluation process, but also led town halls and was the point person for fielding questions from council members at meetings.

Council members have questioned why Martin has been at the forefront, while the director of public works and the solid waste manager have been sidelined.

One of the few times the public works director was heard from was at a meeting in January, when Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote specifically asked a question to the public works director.

Foote says Martin should be involved in the process but was also put in the position of being the administration’s advocate for Richard’s.

“That’s a big part of the problem. She’s put in a very awkward position, being the quarterback on the field trying to get the contact successfully done while also being the city attorney,” he said. “The mayor is giving her the responsibility of getting the contract passed through the council, while she should be giving advice to the council.”

That concern has spilled over into recent meetings, with council members and the attorney lobbing jabs at each other.

“I’m trying to speed-read something from another law firm... Young and Wells...” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said at a Feb. 24 meeting.

“Oh, they’re providing legal advice to you?” Martin fired back.

“Well, they’re doing a better job than you,” Stokes said.

Young Wells Williams P.A. is the firm that represents Waste Management.

While Foote and Stokes have raised concerns, Campbell said the attorney’s public involvement also should not raise red flags.

“Having participated in that (the RFP evaluation) process, the public body’s attorney is the one person best positioned to provide an opinion on whether the law’s requirements were met, and the proposal is the most desirable one for the constituents.”

As for the RFP itself, Campbell said it was “extremely well-conceived... It was comprehensive, well organized, easily understood and included useful references and attachments,” he wrote. “The instructions made clear that proposals would be evaluated based on technical merits and price, to the end that the proposal that provided the best value to the city would be selected.”

Memo says "nothing inherently suspect" in city attorney's involvement in RFP process. (Special to WLBT)

Under terms of the October RFP, respondents were allowed to respond to four options: once-a-week pickups with carts, once-a-week pickups without carts, twice-weekly pickups with carts, and twice-weekly pickups without carts.

Carts are 96-gallon trash cans. Some leaders have raised concerns about the cans being too large for seniors and those with accessibility issues.

Firms were rated based on their technical proposal (30%), their presentation/interview (25%), Equal Business Opportunity (EBO) plan (10%), and cost (35%).

Proposals were reviewed by a six-member team that included three people from the administration, as well as three from public works and solid waste. Technical proposals were evaluated first, and were scored “blind,” meaning the evaluators did not know the names of the vendors, Campbell said.

Before scoring on price, Campbell told the council Waste Management received the highest score for all four of the collections options, followed by FCC and then Richard’s.

Once contract costs were factored in, scores were as follows:

Once a week with no cart - FCC

Once a week with a cart - FCC

Twice a week with no cart - Waste Management

Twice a week with a cart - Richard’s Disposal

In January, council members were provided contract costs for each of the options and were asked to advise the mayor on which proposal to move forward on.

Lumumba chose to negotiate with Richard’s based on the council’s recommendation to consider only the twice-a-week options.

“Based on my examination... the process followed the law, best practices were considered and employed to the extent required, and the single-most-important criterion- price - was assigned appropriate weight,” Campbell wrote. “From that, I firmly believe that the city attorney’s involvement in the process did not conflict with or impede her objectivity.”

Memo to the Jackson City Council outlines city attorney's involvement in the RFP evaluation process. (Special to WLBT)

The eight-page memorandum discussed other council concerns as well, including the two-vote rule that prohibits items from being brought up for a third vote, whether the council has the authority to award contracts, and whether the city council has the authority to hire its own independent counsel.

Last year, the council voted down the mayor’s proposal to bring on FCC Environmental Services and then voted to rescind his state of emergency. The council then side-stepped the mayor to approve a one-month garbage collection contract with Waste Management.

Following that decision, a suit was filed in chancery court. And after a short court battle, the council and mayor agreed to enter into a new deal with Waste Management to continue trash services through March 31.

As part of that resolution, the council agreed to acknowledge “the respective duties and obligations of the mayor and city council with regard to the evaluation and negotiation of responses to a request for proposal(s) for provision of solid waste collection and hauling services.”

The Jackson City Council has approved an order ending its ligitation against the mayor and enter into a new temporary garbage collection contract with Waste Management. (Special to WLBT)

Tuesday, the council voted down a proposal to ratify a one-year emergency contract with Richard’s on back-to-back 4-1-1 votes. The council’s second vote came after Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks made a motion to reconsider. The motion to reconsider passed, allowing the second vote.

Banks made the motion to reconsider, so the contract could not be brought up for a vote by the council again for another year. The two-vote rule has been cited by the council and media for years. However, Campbell’s memo also brings those assertions into question.

Jackson code section states that “any member of the council may, before adjournment of the meeting at which the question is under consideration, move to reconsider the vote. A motion to reconsider requires a second. If the motion to reconsider passes, the former vote on the action is considered null and void, and the matter stands before the council as if no action has been taken. Any item which has been considered and voted upon by the council for a period of one year, except upon vote of two-thirds of the members of the council.”

Campbell said because the two-vote rule “arises in the context of a motion to reconsider, whatever that limitation is must be interpreted within the meaning of, and applied to, motions to reconsider.”

“My research makes clear that motions to reconsider can be used only for actions taken earlier in the same meeting. They have no application to votes taken at prior meetings.”

That means that the mayor can bring forward the original Richard’s contract again, even though the council has now voted it down twice. It also means the mayor can bring forward the emergency contract again, even though it was twice rejected at Tuesday’s special meeting.

Campbell, who represented the council in its suit against Lumumba last year, also advised members that they did not have the authority to hire an independent attorney when the city already employs a city attorney.

He provided his advice free of charge. Attorney Martin could not be reached for comment.

