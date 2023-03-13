Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
The blueberry is now Mississippi’s state fruit

(Governor Tate Reeve's office)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What started as a school project has now become a law in the state of Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1027 on March 13, which designated the blueberry as the official state fruit of Mississippi.

This bill’s signing is thanks to a group of fourth graders at Mannsdale Upper Elementary School. These students realized Mississippi did not have a state fruit and wanted to change that.

You may be asking, “Why blueberry?”

Well, the bright scholars at the elementary school have the answer to your question. It turns out blueberry is the most produced fruit in the Magnolia State.

After discovering this, the students reached out to Rep. Jill Ford, who filed the official legislation, House Bill 1027, in February. The bill passed the State Senate and only needed one signature, the governor’s, to become law.

“I was happy to sign this legislation into law. This is all thanks to the initiative of these great Mannsdale Upper Elementary School students,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m very proud of their efforts leading the way on this issue and rallying the legislature to their cause. I enjoyed meeting them at the signing ceremony. They have bright futures ahead of them!”

WLBT at 6p
$3 million to be spent remodeling Hinds County administrative building
