November 2022 election: key races, polling places, voting rules & more

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

All 435 U.S. House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot.

On the ballot in the Magnolia State are congressional and numerous local judicial races along with some school board races.

There are 1,925,922 active voters in Mississippi and 186,153 inactive voters, as of Thursday, October 27.

WBLT has gathered the answers to most of your questions regarding big races, polling places, and voter information.

Where do I vote?

Find your polling place here .

Who’s on the ballot?

(* indicates incumbent candidate)

1st Congressional District

*Rep. Trent Kelly (R)

Dianne Black (D)

2nd Congressional District

Brian Flowers (R)

*Rep. Bennie Thompson (D)

3rd Congressional District

*Rep. Michael Guest (R)

Shuwaski A. Young (D)

4th Congressional District

Mike Ezell (R)

Johnny L. DuPree (D)

Alden Patrick Young (L)

Can I see a sample ballot?

How do I get a ride to the polls?

Mississippi M.O.V.E. will be offering free rides to the polls. You can book an appointment for a ride here or call (662) 205-6683.

What photo ID should I bring to vote?

All Mississippi voters casting a ballot in person at the polls or casting an absentee ballot in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office must present one of the following forms of acceptable photo ID:

A driver’s license

A government-issued photo ID card

A United States passport

A government employee’s photo identification card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

A United States military photo ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

If you do not present an acceptable form of photo ID or are unable to do so because of a religious objection, you are entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

How do I contact my circuit clerk?

Find your courthouse address and county election commissioner contact information here.

Am I a registered voter?

To check your registration, click here .

More questions?

View this voter information g uide from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

