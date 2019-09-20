Truckers line Hwy to show support for Rolling Fork man with rare form of cancer

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - The community is showing their support for a Rolling Fork man recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
20-year-old Chandler Ross was recently diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. A scan showed that he had several spots on his lungs.
Ross was on his way to St. Jude in Tennessee to start treatment when truck drivers rallied along the side of the Highway to show their support.
According to family members, family and friends gathered together at a local church for a prayer meeting before he left for treatment. Unknowingly to them, all the farmers came together and lined the Highway, honking their horns as they passed by to show their love and support.
Chandler Ross wrote on Facebook after he saw the touching gesture made by his community.
“I want to start off by saying that I am truly blessed to live in a community that is so small, but has so much love and support! This morning as we had just left the church on the way to Memphis, farmers friends and family lined the sides of Highway 61 with 52 big trucks to wish me luck on this adventure! I love each and every one of your guys and I think you so much for the love and support that I have received!!!! #teambossross”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.