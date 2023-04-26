Enter to win free pizza
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and Brendan Hall
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Sunday is dead following a standoff in Leake County.

The news was confirmed Wednesday night by Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Dylan Arrington, 22, died in a house fire on Conway Road during a standoff Wednesday morning. Arrington had barricaded himself inside the structure.

The fire came a couple of hours later, fully engulfing the home.

A home is completely destroyed following a standoff in Leake Co. An escaped Hinds County detained barricaded there is believed to be dead.(WLBT)

Arrington was one of four detainees that escaped the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday.

After escaping, Arrington was accused of stealing a motorcycle, wrecking that motorcycle and killing a pastor who pulled over along the side of the road to help him in south Jackson.

Arrington was accused of fleeing the scene in the victim’s red pickup truck.

One Leake County investigator, Jerry Horn, was shot during the standoff. He was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson for further case. He is reportedly doing well.

The manhunt began Tuesday night after Arrington was spotted in Leake County.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said the search continued throughout the night. The owner of the home which would catch fire hours later was returning home at the time of the search, Atkinson said.

It’s still unclear what caused the blaze in the home on Wednesday.

Authorities are still determining whether the homeowner had ties to the suspect. “That’s part of the investigation,” Sheriff Atkinson said.

Several agencies aided in search and standoff, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal was also on the scene Wednesday afternoon looking through the remains of the home.

Three other detainees remain on the run. Those men are Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes. Jones warned that two of the men have ties to the tri-county area.

Jerry Raynes has been spotted on surveillance footage at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas.

Sheriff Atkinson did not know if Arrington had any ties to Leake County. He said MBI is currently investigating the case.

From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

