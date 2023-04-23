4 detainees escape Raymond Detention Center, ‘believed’ to have stolen public works truck

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Four detainees have escaped the Raymond Detention Center.

According to a tweet from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes were discovered missing from the detention center early Sunday morning.

Escaped detainees alert 🚨 Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, Jerry Raynes were discovered missing from the Raymond Detention Center this morning. A breach was discovered in B-Pod. A white Hinds County public works pickup truck has also been reported stolen. pic.twitter.com/SAHjwCe4Il — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 23, 2023

The sheriff says a breach was discovered and a white Hinds County public works pickup truck was reported stolen shortly after the four men escaped the jail.

Sheriff Jones told WLBT that the stolen vehicle is “believed” to be connected to their escape.

In a later tweet, Sheriff Jones also stated to be on the look out for a 2005 red Chevrolet Silverado with a silver tool box and a silver stripe on the side of the truck, along with the Mississippi license plate - DBQ 7558.

The Silverado has been reported stolen as well, but it is unknown if the stolen truck is connected to the escapees at this time.

