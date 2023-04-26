Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Escaped Hinds Co. detainee spotted at Texas convenience store

Surveillance shows RDC escaped detainee in Texas convenience store.
Surveillance shows RDC escaped detainee in Texas convenience store.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A detainee that escaped from the Raymond Detention Center has been spotted in Texas.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says surveillance footage shows Jerry Raynes at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas.

Jones was not sure why the suspect went to Texas. “I am not sure of [if] it’s because of ties in the area of if they’re trying to get across the border at some point,” he said.

Two detainees that escaped from Raymond on Christmas Day also ended up in Texas. One of those individuals was later found dead.

Meanwhile, the stolen Hinds County maintenance truck believed to be taken by the detainees was also found there, he said.

It is not known if Raynes traveled to Texas alone.

Raynes was one of four detainees that escaped from the Raymond facility on Sunday.

The news comes just hours after another detainee, Dylan Arrington, was believed to be killed in a house fire in Carthage following a standoff with authorities.

Raynes, along with two others that escaped, are still on the loose.

