Mail truck flipped after police chase ends in Jackson; carrier’s condition unknown

A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police...
A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police chase.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mail truck was overturned and a mail carrier was injured after a chase that involved Pearl Police ended in Jackson.

Details of the chase are still unknown. Pearl Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol officers were on the scene of the crash, which appeared to end at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives.

A witness told WLBT that he saw the suspect’s car crash into the mail truck, hitting the bumper and tipping it over.

He said the mail carrier attempted to jump out of the truck and hit his head on the concrete.

A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.(WLBT)

The condition of the mail carrier was unknown. But the witness says the victim never got up after hitting the ground.

“To me, it had to be a pretty good speed to tip that truck,” he said. “It wasn’t long before Pearl Police were behind him.”

The driver of the vehicle police were chasing was taken into custody.

Pearl Police Department is expected to release a statement.

This is a developing story.

Photographer Jerome DeLoach contributed to this story.

