Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Family looking for answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family is grieving the loss of their 17-year-old loved one after he was hit by a car and killed on Christmas Eve in Jackson.

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, 17-year-old Logan Johnson was going hunting with two of his best friends.

“He was with two of his friends and the car ran out of gas. They put gas in the car. Then he and one of his friends got behind it and pushed it because it wouldn’t start,” Logan’s uncle Sidney Courtney said.

It happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of I-55 North Frontage Road and Adkins Boulevard.

“A white Dodge Charger came flying down the road before he could get out of the way and hit him,” Courtney explained. “You can see tire marks where the Charger saw that they were going to hit somebody and tried to stop but then they just... killed him and left.”

Logan’s friends tried to perform CPR until emergency crews arrived, but it was too late.

“We lost a family member that wasn’t there for Christmas while this person was still laughing and playing and enjoying their life... knowing that they just killed somebody,” Courtney said.

Courtney says his nephew was unlike any teenager and had a bright future planned out for himself.

“From the time he was born, he always wanted to smile, play, have fun, wanted everybody around him to just be happy all the time,” he said. “He wanted to be a Marine. I used to send him Marine Corps stuff while I was in. So, he had a room full of just Marine Corps stuff and that was his dream. That was his goal.”

That future was taken away. In a letter from Logan’s mother Kayla, she pleads for just one thing.

“You could have stopped and stayed with him. I just asked that you please come forward and turn yourself in [to] JPD. I will never be able to hug hold or watch my son grow into a man because of this tragic accident,” Courtney said as he read a letter his sister wrote.

According to the family, Jackson Police are currently investigating and working to get surveillance video from the businesses in the area.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, you’re asked to contact JPD or Crime Stoppers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
More than 330 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2008. Here are their names.
JPD investigating fatal Christmas Eve hit and run
The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon
The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon

Latest News

Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Accidental shooting - Birmingham
12-year-old killed in Christmas Eve accidental shooting identified by Coroner’s Office
JPD: Two shot after altercation in West Jackson
JPD: Two shot after altercation in West Jackson
-
Law enforcement investigating shooting death of Soso mayor candidate