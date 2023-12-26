Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JPD investigating fatal Christmas Eve hit and run

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that claimed one person’s life early on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred on the I-55 North frontage road near Adkins Boulevard.

A pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle at approximately 3:59 that morning.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD at (601) 960-1234, or call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Newton County
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County
Canton Police investigating after body found in ditch
Body found in ditch with gunshot wound in Canton identified
Power restored to over 1,500 customers in Madison County
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi

Latest News

Big House Books bring inmates comfort this Christmas
Big House Books bring inmates comfort this Christmas
Louin still feeling the impact of a June tornado 6 months later.
A new normal exists for the residents of Louin
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County
Fatal accident in Newton County