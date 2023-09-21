Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man killed with rifle while sitting in vehicle outside gas station, police say

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after he was shot inside his vehicle outside a Jackson gas station, and police need your help to ID a possible suspect.

Jackson Police did not say what day or time the incident happened, but the location was the SM Supermart, a gas station on North State Street, between Beasley Road and West Northside Drive.

A 37-year-old Black male was approached by an unknown Black male carrying a rifle, investigators say.

A verbal altercation between the two men ensued when the suspect began firing.

Another unknown male ran from behind the store and began shooting as well. Then, two more males also ran from behind the store firing weapons, detectives say.

The victim died at the scene. His identity is being withheld while his family is being notified.

Investigators are still gathering evidence, but urge you to call them at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) if you have any information about this crime or the man in the surveillance image.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexus Ball, 26
Mother of three shot in the head, killed after argument
Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times
Richland police chase ends on Belvedere Drive in Jackson
Two arrested after Richland Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in Jackson
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Latest News

WLBT at 5a
MS Lottery approaching half a billion dollars for State Treasury
MS Lottery approaching half a billion dollars for State Treasury
Closing The Gap: Sickle Cell Disease Awareness
Closing The Gap: Sickle Cell Disease Awareness
Matthew Perkins excelling in kick return role for MRA