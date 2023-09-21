Man killed with rifle while sitting in vehicle outside gas station, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after he was shot inside his vehicle outside a Jackson gas station, and police need your help to ID a possible suspect.

Jackson Police did not say what day or time the incident happened, but the location was the SM Supermart, a gas station on North State Street, between Beasley Road and West Northside Drive.

A 37-year-old Black male was approached by an unknown Black male carrying a rifle, investigators say.

A verbal altercation between the two men ensued when the suspect began firing.

Another unknown male ran from behind the store and began shooting as well. Then, two more males also ran from behind the store firing weapons, detectives say.

The victim died at the scene. His identity is being withheld while his family is being notified.

Investigators are still gathering evidence, but urge you to call them at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) if you have any information about this crime or the man in the surveillance image.

