Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into recent catalytic converter thefts in St. Francois County is getting some extra attention online.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department posted a step-by-step account on Facebook of how deputies and their K-9 took the accused theft suspect into custody.

As of Monday before 12 p.m., the post has more than 1,000 reactions, 370 comments and 700 shares.

A photo of the suspect adds a visual.

It all started when the sheriff’s department received reports of catalytic converters being stolen from the Park Hills area between Saturday, February 18 through Monday, Feb. 20.

Investigators said a thief driving a UTV was targeting the area.

Early Monday morning, deputies and Park Hills Police officers said they tracked down the suspect on a UTV, which led to a chase.

The chase ended on Hovis Farm Road where a St. Francois County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was waiting.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as Kevin Moore of Desloge, got off of the UTV and ran away.

St. Francois County Sheriff’s K-9 TEO was sent after Moore when he did not listen to commands to stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moore tried to attack TEO, but the K-9 got the upper-hand.

Moore was then taken into custody and then onto a hospital for treatment for his injury.

The sheriff’s department doesn’t directly say what the injury was in their Facebook post, but insinuates Moore was “caught by jewels.”

They explain that police K-9s are trained to take down suspects in certain areas of the body and will do so by any means when a suspect tries to fight them, “even if that means a bite to the biscuit.”

Moore is being held in the St. Francois County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.