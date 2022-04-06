Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man arrested for murder after confrontation over $5

Jaquantus McGee
Jaquantus McGee(JPD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department made an arrest after a homicide from Friday, April 1.

Jaquantus McGee, 22, was taken into custody for killing 40-year-old Wendell Knowles.

The shooting happened on Englewood Street. Police say McGee confronted Knowles over $5 when McGee shot Knowles, who did not survive.

McGee is set to appear in court for the first time Thursday.

