Man arrested for murder after confrontation over $5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department made an arrest after a homicide from Friday, April 1.

Jaquantus McGee, 22, was taken into custody for killing 40-year-old Wendell Knowles.

The shooting happened on Englewood Street. Police say McGee confronted Knowles over $5 when McGee shot Knowles, who did not survive.

McGee is set to appear in court for the first time Thursday.

