40-year-old man shot, killed after suspect confronts him over $5 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Englewood.

JPD says the suspect confronted 40-year-old Wendell Knowles over $5 and shot him once in the chest.

Authorities have not identified the suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

