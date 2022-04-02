Connect. Shop. Support Local.
40-year-old man shot, killed after suspect confronts him over $5 in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Englewood.

JPD says the suspect confronted 40-year-old Wendell Knowles over $5 and shot him once in the chest.

Authorities have not identified the suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

