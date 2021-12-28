Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager in Canton is behind bars for accidentally shooting and killing another teenager on Christmas Day, according to police.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said Brandon Moore, 17, accidentally shot Naya Jackson, 18.

The incident happened around midnight at the Links apartments on Highway 51.

Investigators have yet to say what led up to the accidental shooting.

