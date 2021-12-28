Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Canton teen arrested for manslaughter after deadly ‘accidental’ shooting

Brandon Moore, 17
Brandon Moore, 17(Madison County Jail)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager in Canton is behind bars for accidentally shooting and killing another teenager on Christmas Day, according to police.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said Brandon Moore, 17, accidentally shot Naya Jackson, 18.

The incident happened around midnight at the Links apartments on Highway 51.

Investigators have yet to say what led up to the accidental shooting.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man killed in Hinds County wreck
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests
Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 7K cases reported over long Christmas weekend
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Man shot in face outside home in Utica
Thieves hit auto shop that’s been in Jackson nearly three decades on Christmas morning
WLBT’s things to know 12/28/21: Catalytic converter thefts, COVID cases surge, Jasper man killed in crash
WLBT at 6a - 12/28/21
WLBT at 6a - 12/28/21
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday - isolated severe risk late; unsettled pattern ahead