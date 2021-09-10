Former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Hinds Co. District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith has died.

Last week, Smith was admitted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition following a crash at the intersection of Lynch Street and Hattiesburg Street.

He served three terms as district attorney for Hinds County and made an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2019.

Smith, a graduate of St. Louis University, was admitted to the bar in 1996 and practiced as an attorney before being elected to the position in 2008.

