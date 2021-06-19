Baby Faces
Mother and aunt of 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks charged with first degree murder, deputies say

Twan Hicks (left) and Tarinette Hicks (right)
Twan Hicks (left) and Tarinette Hicks (right)(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods says the mother and aunt of 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks were charged with murder.

Good says the teen’s mother, Twan Hicks, and aunt, Tarinette Hicks, were charged with first-degree murder Friday.

Twaneshia Hicks appeared in court on June 14th and received a $100,000 bond, according to Goods.

The mother and aunt also received bond.

In May, 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks fatally stabbed 16-year-old D’Tavious Dorsey around the Hermanville Apartments near Highway 18. 

Goods said the stabbing stemmed from “trash talk” over a basketball game between the two teens. He also said the victim did not live at the apartment but was visiting a relative who lived near the apartment complex.

