Sheriff: Fatal stabbing of teen boy by 14-year-old girl stemmed from ‘trash talk’ over basketball game

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department has a 14-year-old girl in custody for the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.
Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods says 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks is charged with murder in the stabbing death of 16-year-old D’Tavious Dorsey.
Hicks is charged as an adult.
Police were called around 6:38 p.m. Tuesday night to the Hermanville Apartments near Highway 18. Goods said Hicks’ mother, Twan Hicks, and aunt, Tarinette Hicks, were also arrested.
Both have been charged with murder.
“The adults are being charged because the incident could have been avoided,” Goods stated.
Goods said the stabbing stemmed from “trash talk” over a basketball game between the two teens. He also said the victim didn’t live at the apartment, but was visiting a relative who lived near the apartment complex.
Sheriff Goods says more arrests are possible.
