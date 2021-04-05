Jackson municipal elections: candidates, polling places, and more

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Municipal primary elections are Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.
How do general elections work?
When you go to your polling place on April 6, you will have to vote either as a Democrat or Republican. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in a party primary, there will be a runoff election between the top two candidates in that race.
Here are the candidates for the Jackson elections as well as where you can go to cast your ballot.
Jackson Mayor - Democratic Primary
Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D)
Kenneth Wilson (D)
Patty Patterson (D)
Jackson City Council - Ward 3 - Democratic Primary
Gwen Chapman (D)
Kenneth Stokes (D)
Sirena Wilson (D)
Polling Locations:
- Bonner Institutional AME Church - 3032 Bishop Avenue
- Chastain Middle School - 4650 Manhattan Rd
- Cherry Grove Baptist Church -1296 Martin Luther King
- Collins Northside Chapel - 461 W Northside Dr.
- Faith Presbyterian Church - 3255 Bailey Ave
- Fire Station #7 - 4625 N State St.
- Fire Station #20 – 4445 Medgar Evers Boulevard
- George Kurts- 125 Gymnasium
- Golden Key Community Center - 3450 Albemarle
- Jackson Medical Mall Lobby - 300 W Woodrow Wilson
- Johnson Elementary - 1339 Oak Park Dr.
- Lanier High School - 833 W Maple
- Medgar Evers Municipal Library - 4215 Medgar Evers
- McWillie Elementary School - 4851 McWillie
- Powell Middle School - 3655 Livingston Road
- St. Luther Baptist Church - 1040 Banks Street
- Wells Memorial United Methodist Church - 2019 Bailey Ave
Jackson City Council - Ward 4 - Democratic Primary
Brian Grizzell (D)
Eddie James (D)
Jacqueline Amos (D)
Karen Porter (D)
Larry Wilson (D)
Malcolm May (D)
McKay Smith (D)
Polling Locations:
- Christ Tabernacle Church - 1201 Cooper Rd
- Fire Station #15 - 4943 Clinton Blvd
- Fire Station #20 – 4445 Medgar Evers Boulevard
- George Kurts -125 Gymnasium Dr
- Grove Park Community Center - 4126 Parkway Ave
- Raines Elementary - 156 Flag Chapel
Jackson City Council - Ward 5 - Democratic Primary
Adam Sanders (D)
Charles Tillman (D)
James Ridgley, Jr. (D)
Rickey Jones (D)
Vernon Hartley (D)
Polling Locations:
- Black’s Chapel MB Church - 3425 Robinson St
- Blackburn Middle School - 1311 W Pearl St
- Davis Temple Church of God - 1700 Dalton St
- Fire Station #6 - 101 Livingston Park Dr.
- Fire Station #14 - 3208 Lynch St
- Greater Mt. Bethel Church of Holiness - 4125 Robinson Road
- Jackson State University Student Center - 1400 J R Lynch St
- JPS Career Development Center - 2703 First Avenue
- Lester Elementary School - 2350 Oakhurst Dr.
- New Horizon Church - 1770 Ellis Ave
- 5 Pecan Park Elementary School - 415 Claiborne Ave
- Pearl Street AME Church - 2519 Robinson Rd
- Police Training Center - 3000 St Charles St
- St. James Baptist Church - 1301 Jones Ave
Jackson City Council - Ward 6 - Democratic Primary
Aaron Banks (D)
Brad Davis (D)
Patricia Jackson (D)
Polling Locations:
- Apostolic Restoration Ministry - 1020 W McDowell Rd
- Fire Station #22-1590 Lakeshore Dr.
- Griffith Memorial Baptist Church - 5275 Terry Rd Byram
- Key Elementary School - 699 McDowell Rd
- Marshall Elementary School - 2909 Oak Forest Dr
- Oak Forest Elementary - 131 Smallwood Dr
- Wilkins Elementary School - 1970 Castle Hill Dr
- Willowood Community Center - 4243 Will O Wood Blvd
- Sykes Park Community Center – 520 Sykes Road Sykes Park
- Victory AME Zion Church - 715 Cooper Road
Jackson Democrat Municipal Executive Committee
Dot Benford (D)
David Blount (D)
Eddie Jean Carr (D)
Larenzo Madison (D)
Gregory Pippin (D)
Nathan Shrader (D)
Kathy Sykjes (D)
Jackson Mayor - Republican Primary
Ponto Downing (R)
Jason Wells (R)
Click here to locate your polling place and find out about the latest voting precinct changes here.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.