Saints prepare for Monday Night Football without Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints will be without Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport on Monday against the Raiders, leaving them short-handed. But with one of the deepest rosters in the entire league, the ‘next-man-up’ mentality will be tested in Las Vegas. Likely to be wide receiver number one for however long Thomas is out, Emmanuel Sanders saw five targets last week and hauled in a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and is fully prepared for an increased workload this week.
“I know week by week, I’m going to get more and more comfortable with the personnel, the plays and everything," Sanders said. "I’m looking forward to this upcoming game to see if I can get that 85 to 90 and week by week, like I said, just keep progressing because it’s not an easy offense.”
