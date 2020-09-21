Saints prepare for Monday Night Football without Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints will be without Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport on Monday against the Raiders, leaving them short-handed. But with one of the deepest rosters in the entire league, the ‘next-man-up’ mentality will be tested in Las Vegas. Likely to be wide receiver number one for however long Thomas is out, Emmanuel Sanders saw five targets last week and hauled in a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and is fully prepared for an increased workload this week.