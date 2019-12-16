ALERT DAY: Severe weather possible Monday afternoon/evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is an ALERT DAY as severe weather will be possible this afternoon and evening! Although we're warm, breezy and mainly dry to start, a few storms will likely form out ahead of our cold front that will need to be watched for the potential of rotation this afternoon. Once the line of storms pushes through our area this evening, the main threat will become damaging wind gusts. Hail will also be a possibility with any storm that intensifies later today as our cold front moves across the state.
We will notice a very sharp decrease in temperatures behind the front, leaving us in the 30s tonight, only recovering to the upper 40s tomorrow. Even colder mornings are ahead as we start off in the 20s Wednesday & Thursday morning! Make sure to have your alerts turned on loud today so you can hear any warnings that may come out and then be prepared for the big cooldown anticipated into the rest of the week!
