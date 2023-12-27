Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Cranky’s Woodworks presents wooden flags

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shelby Peterson, his son Redmond, and Robin Byrd create wooden flags for veterans and others.

The flags can be customized to include sports teams or other interests.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
A form asks the Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors to approve Dexter Wade's burial at the paupers'...
Nearly 300 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2013. Here are their names.
JPD investigating fatal Christmas Eve hit and run
The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon
The Mississippi Braves could be relocated to Georgia soon

Latest News

Rockbox Fitness shares exercise tips ahead of the new year
Rockbox Fitness shares exercise tips ahead of new year
Rockbox Fitness shares exercise tips ahead of the new year
Rockbox Fitness shares exercise tips ahead of new year
Cranky Woodworks presents wooden flags
Cranky’s Woodworks presents wooden flags
Carter's Jewelers
Carter’s Jewelers