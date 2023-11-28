Promote Your Business
Donation by Kyrie Irving to help expand Jackson sports complex

The NBA star has already donated for the addition of a new basketball court.
By Holly Emery
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson sports complex is expanding in 2024 - and that’s with help from some famous celebrities.

According to the founder of The Ark, Dallas Mavericks’ point guard Kyrie Irving has donated to add an additional basketball court to the facility.

The donation has already hit their account and the court has been purchased and will be complete by January 2024.

The Ark founder Ronnie Crudup Jr. says the generous donation is something that will only inspire Jackson children to work hard for their goals.

“For someone of that magnitude, Kyrie Irving, he’s one of the top players in the NBA. For him to send us some resources [for this] court, I think people see that, You know what, something that we do here, it does matter.

“It’s major,” added coach Charles Lewis. “And hopefully this inspires kids to know that somebody’s watching you. A lot of times kids are thinking, You know, I’m not being recruited. I’m not being looked at. But yeah, somebody’s watching. So I hope that it makes them excited.”

