Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Missing teen out of Tennessee found dead in Mississippi

Hunter Carroll
Hunter Carroll(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Tenn. (WLBT) - A death investigation is underway after a missing Tennessee teen was found in Saltillo, Mississippi.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Hunter Carroll went missing this weekend. He was last seen driving a red 1992 two-wheel drive Chevy Pickup with aluminum wheels, bearing tag number 337-BJXL.

Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher says he extends his condolences to the Carroll family as they endure this tragedy.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Left to Right: Shavon Robinson, Clifton Spann, Marshun Jackson, Deandre Love, Kevis Buice
5 arrested for attempting to pass fraudulent checks in Madison, bond set for $1 million each
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
Second suspect in custody in shooting death of JSU student

Latest News

Ty Bell Lindsey speaks out
Meridian City Councilwoman gives statement about deadly shooting in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Mississippi's primary election is November 7. And the race for Governor is the main draw of...
Reeves vs Presley: Hear from both Mississippi governor candidates ahead of November’s election