Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Thursday marks one year since Quinton Simon was reported missing

By Shea Schrader
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday marks one year since Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home never to be seen alive again.

The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI worked for six weeks to search a Chatham County landfill for the toddler where they ultimately found his remains.

His mother, Leilani Simon, has since been indicted on multiple charges in his death.

Quinton was reported missing in the area of Buckhalter Road and Garrard in Chatham County on Oct. 5, 2022.

”Quinton was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street t-shirt and black shorts or black bottoms,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley one year ago.

On day one of Quinton Simon’s disappearance, the FBI joined the Chatham County Police Department in the search.

In the days following the search, Quinton’s mother Leilani, was named the prime suspect in his disappearance.

Then, on Oct. 18, a huge break in the case. Officials announced they believed that Leilani had placed Quinton’s body in a dumpster and that it was in a landfill - then launched an extensive search of the landfill off Pine Barren Road.

”This will not be quick, this will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain,” said Will Clarke, Savannah FBI.

While the search was ongoing, Leilani was not in custody.

While memorials for her son grew, protestors against her gathered outside her home, as well. During that time, WTOC spoke to Leilani in the only interview she’s given to date.

”I’m here, I’ve been here, every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding. And if something does come up that I’m at fault, I will take myself to that police station,” said Leilani Simon.

On Nov. 21, just before Thanksgiving, CCPD announced that against the odds, they had recovered Quinton’s remains from the landfill.

Leilani was arrested and charged and was eventually indicted on 19 counts including malice murder and felony murder.

“These are the cases that keep us up at night. These are the cases that deserve justice,” said Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones.

Leilani is still being held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits trial on those charges.

Recent filings in the case

Leilani’s trial was expected to be happening in October, but a series of pre-trial motions are still being worked out before that can happen.

On the table are several motions made by Leilani’s defense team. They’re asking Judge Tammy Stokes to suppress statements made by Leilani during the investigation to police, saying that she was unlawfully detained and that she didn’t speak to police voluntarily.

The defense has also filed a 16-page document with consolidated motions.

There’s a motion to sever the offenses named in the indictment from each other, a motion to suppress any illegally obtained evidence, and a discovery request.

The document alleges that Leilani’s team hasn’t received all the evidence in this case.

There’s also a motion to sever Leilani’s case from any co-defendants, but there hasn’t been anyone else arrested in connection to the case at this time.

There’s a motion hearing set for Dec. 8, that’s when Judge Stokes will take all of this into consideration.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
‘The Good Stuff Store’ opens to community October 24

Latest News

The 164th Mississippi State Fair is here!
The 2023 Mississippi State Fair is here! Here’s all you need to know
Suspect charged
JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days
Temperatures will begin to drop following the Cold Front as we head into the weekend!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast!
MS/AL roster reveal