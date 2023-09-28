Pearl High School Presents ‘Charlotte’s Web’

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - “Charlotte’s Web” opens this Thursday in Pearl and runs though this weekend.

It is the first show of the season for the Pearl High School Theatre Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.