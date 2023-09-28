Promote Your Business
Pearl High School Presents ‘Charlotte’s Web’

By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - “Charlotte’s Web” opens this Thursday in Pearl and runs though this weekend.

It is the first show of the season for the Pearl High School Theatre Department.

