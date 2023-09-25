JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - D’Marius Jones was shot 22 times several years ago and has flipped his story into “22 Blessings.”

He wrote it into a book and shares this story to help others all around the country.

Local author shares his story to help at risk youth (D'Marius Jones)

Jones says he is a heavy advocate for the youth, especially in his community.

He has traveled to several youth centers, prisons, and even the White House.

