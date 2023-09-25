Promote Your Business
Local author shares his story to help at-risk youth

By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - D’Marius Jones was shot 22 times several years ago and has flipped his story into “22 Blessings.”

He wrote it into a book and shares this story to help others all around the country.

Local author shares his story to help at risk youth
Local author shares his story to help at risk youth(D'Marius Jones)

Jones says he is a heavy advocate for the youth, especially in his community.

He has traveled to several youth centers, prisons, and even the White House.

To learn more about D’Marius’ story, follow him on Instagram and Facebook.

