Mississippi executive producer talks about upcoming movie
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A new movie was filmed right here in Mississippi.
Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster joined Studio 3 to tell us all about Grace Wins, which is a story about struggles and redemption. She is the executive producer and casting director for the film.
The film’s purpose is to encourage audiences to never let their circumstances define them.
You can buy tickets for the red carpet-event here.
For more information, you can visit the film’s website Grace Wins The Movie.
