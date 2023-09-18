Promote Your Business
Mississippi executive producer talks about upcoming movie

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A new movie was filmed right here in Mississippi.

Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster joined Studio 3 to tell us all about Grace Wins, which is a story about struggles and redemption. She is the executive producer and casting director for the film.

Grace Wins
Grace Wins(Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster)

The film’s purpose is to encourage audiences to never let their circumstances define them.

You can buy tickets for the red carpet-event here.

For more information, you can visit the film’s website Grace Wins The Movie.

