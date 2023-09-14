International professional dancer Shantoni Xavier returns home to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - He has toured all over the world and has shared the stage with award-winning artist, Big Freedia and was in visuals for global superstar Beyonce.

His name is Shantoni Xavier Holbrook, a professional dancer from right here in Jackson.

Xavier traveled back home to talk with Studio 3 about his trips around the world and what it takes to perform on the big stage.

Click here to learn more about what’s next for Shantoni.

