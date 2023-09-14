Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

International professional dancer Shantoni Xavier returns home to Jackson

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - He has toured all over the world and has shared the stage with award-winning artist, Big Freedia and was in visuals for global superstar Beyonce.

His name is Shantoni Xavier Holbrook, a professional dancer from right here in Jackson.

Xavier traveled back home to talk with Studio 3 about his trips around the world and what it takes to perform on the big stage.

Click here to learn more about what’s next for Shantoni.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
A Gulfport High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Wednesday...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Gulfport High
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Daniel Pheon Mason and Kajuan Beverly Joice Peters
Juvenile among 3 arrested for leading multiple Miss. agencies on chase in stolen vehicle
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center

Latest News

Rita Brent talks with Studio 3 about her workout room launch
Rita Brent sits down with Studio 3 to talk ‘The Workout Room’
Rita Brent talks with Studio 3 about her workout room launch
Rita Brent workout room
What's next for Shantoni Xavier
Shantoni Xavier
Pearl ‘Pirates’ High School drumline opens for Studio 3 debut