Rep. Cheikh Taylor appointed as new chairman of Mississippi Democratic Party

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was November of 2022 when we reported a Democratic candidate’s concerns with the leadership at the Mississippi Democratic Party. Chairman Tyree Irving refused to speak with us about his plans for the party moving forward. But now, it’s out with the old and in with the new — chairman, that is.

”What happened is an emergency meeting was called under the Constitution of the Mississippi Democratic Party,” explained Mississippi Democratic Party executive committee member and former chairman Jamie Franks. “We had a majority of the membership on that committee call. And as a result of the meeting, a majority of the 80 members voted to remove Tyree Irving as chair and appoint Representative Taylor as the new chair.”

Cheikh Taylor believes a blue wave is coming. And he’s ready to get to work making that happen in the role of chairman right here in the middle of statewide elections.

“A new day, and also a new attitude towards what we can do in the state,” noted Rep. Cheikh Taylor. “You know, of course, there are detractors saying that, you know, being a Democrat is a little convoluted these days. But the messaging has been very clear. We stand on the side of progress for the state of Mississippi.”

Executive committee member and former chairman Jamie Franks thinks it’s a positive development.

“He is young, energetic, and he’s ready to take on the fight,” noted Franks. “And he understands the struggles of life that Mississippians have. And I believe that he will help us to do what needs to be done to continue, hopefully, to continue to win elections in Mississippi.”

In the past, some candidates have complained about a lack of support from the state party. I asked Taylor his thoughts on what that relationship should look like.

“I’ve actually been on the phone this morning, making sure that we talk to candidates and ask them very, very sincerely, what have been the issues in the past?” explained Taylor. “And how can we come together to make sure we don’t have those complications moving forward.”

Taylor says building out a strong infrastructure, creating a pipeline of candidates for future elections, and finding ways to get out the party’s message is on the to-do list.

Taylor was appointed to fill the remainder of Irving’s term, which is about another year.

