Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting late Saturday night off Industrial Drive killed a pregnant 21-year-old Jackson woman. The incident has been ruled a homicide, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Ayairia Anderson was eight months pregnant when she was shot in the head and leg after leaving Soop’s, a restaurant and bar on Country Club Road.

She and other patrons left in a hurry when a fight broke out, according to Anderson’s aunt, Katina Eggleston, who said Anderson’s friends had attempted to revive her after calling 911.

Friends told Eggleston that while attempting to leave in her vehicle, Anderson was caught in crossfire, Eggleston said. The car she was driving crashed at an overpass.

Paramedics took Anderson by ambulance to UMMC where she was placed on life support. Neither she nor the unborn baby survived.

Jackson police would not respond to WLBT’s requests for information about the case.

Eggleston and Anderson’s mother reached out to media after they were unable to obtain further information from police.

Anderson had been preparing for the birth of a son.

