Alligator spotted crossing Highway 80 in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Why did the alligator cross the road?

That is the question many people are wondering after spotting a more than 6-foot alligator on Wednesday night.

A video posted on Facebook by the City of Pearl that has been shared more than 100 times shows an alligator crossing Highway 80 on the Pearl-Flowood line.

Pearl Police responded to the reptile sighting and called in backup from the Department of Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks.

3 On Your Side showed the video to Major Chris Reed, and even he was shocked.

“That is not common,” Major Chris Reed said. “It is not something you see every day. You see some weird stuff on Highway 80, but not an alligator. Haha, that is nuts. That is crazy.”

Major Reed says he is used to receiving calls of gator sightings around the Rez quite often, so how it ended up on a busy, major highway is a mystery.

“I don’t know, that’s a good one,” Major Reed said. “Sometimes they’re traveling this time of year, mating season, and those young male alligators may be getting pushed out of an area by the older males and looking for love in all the wrong places.”

Major Reed had this to say when asked if there is a certain season where you see more alligators than others.

“Yes, this time May through the summer months, we get a lot of calls from homeowners that live in the Reservoir is the most densely populated body of water in our state for alligators, so if you see one, don’t be surprised.”

For all of you wondering what happened to this wandering Highway 80 reptile, there is good news.

The gator was safely relocated away from the hustle and bustle of the Metro.

“We will relocate him to a remote area where there are not a lot of people and community presence. Generally, they are tough. They are wild critters [and] they can take care of themselves. Some people may have mentioned that he looked like he was hurt. They are tough and resilient, and he is probably doing okay and glad to be out of the middle of the highway.”

Alligator season opens on August 25th. You can apply for your permit right now through July 1st.

