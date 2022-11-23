Failed candidate makes unfounded claims about stolen drives, Dominion voting machines when requesting ballot exam

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The candidate who lost to incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson plans to review Hinds County’s ballots next week, claiming some equipment was stolen during the election without proof and alleging Dominion voting machines were also involved.

Republican Brian Flowers filed paperwork on Monday, requesting a ballot box inspection and review documents related to the election.

But that request - obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side - also reveals Flowers asking for far more than the county is legally required to provide.

Flowers wants all serial numbers of flash drives “stolen from the election machines” in 2022, but by law, Flowers is only entitled to information from the most recent election two weeks ago, not the primary earlier this year.

County officials maintain no drives or equipment was ever stolen.

He also wants a list of all technicians that had any interaction with election machines before, during, and after the elections.

State law indicates a ballot box examination is limited to the contents of that box, which would not include flash drive serial numbers or those who serviced election machines.

Flowers also implied that Dominion Voting Systems were used in the counting process, echoing unfounded claims that Dominion machines influenced the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Secretary of State’s office confirmed to 3 On Your Side that none of Mississippi’s counties uses Dominion voting machines.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.