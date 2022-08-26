Reservoir officials again increasing discharge from lake

Ross Barnett Reservoir
Ross Barnett Reservoir(Jeff Campbell)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - For the third time this week, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District is increasing the amount of water being released at the Spillway.

The agency that governs the Barnett Reservoir announced the decision Friday morning, saying that the discharge would be increased to 55,000 CFS or cubic feet per second.

The additional discharge is needed to help lower the lake to 297 feet above sea level. It currently sits at 298.13 feet, due to the increased runoff caused by heavy precipitation upstream.

PRV officials say the amount of water being released could be increased again in the next several days, which could result in water entering homes.

National Weather Service expects the river south of the reservoir to crest next week at 36 feet, eight feet above flood stage. Meanwhile, the floodwaters are expected to be around for 7 to 10 days.

Residents in low-lying areas are being asked to take precautions now.

