Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Healthcare workers retention and recruitment: What the legislature funded and didn’t

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A down-the-line pandemic consequence is staffing shortages in the health care industry. Hospitals thought help was on the way. Instead, state lawmakers put money into the training of new workers.

“I can’t tell you how disappointed I am and how the rest of our healthcare folks in the state of Mississippi at this point that they are as well feels like we got left, you know, holding the bag or forgotten about,” Lee McCall, Neshoba General Hospital CEO.

The legislative session ended without any of the federal relief funds being directed to a frontline retention program as it was proposed that would’ve allowed for premium pay to those workers. Hospitals have done what they could to form their own retention programs but thought the state was going to step in to help, too.

“It will end up costing Neshoba, you know, two years, probably close to $8 million of money that, you know, we’ve had it utilized to keep our staff that’s about 15 to 18%, above our normal annual payroll,” described McCall.

While retention didn’t get funded as expected, recruitment did. Accelerate Mississippi has had healthcare on the radar as a target field.

“Our office, we’ve been working for a year or so to really get a grasp of where the biggest needs are in the state,” explained Garrett McInnis, Accelerate Mississippi Deputy Director for External Affairs. “There’s no doubt that healthcare is a huge area, where we’ve got great opportunities for individuals to get good jobs.”

And some ARPA money was directed to rebuilding the pipeline of new nurses.

“We’ll work with our community college partners,” noted McInnis. “And we’ll say, where do we have capacity constraints? Where do we have programs that are great programs? But we just need more space, or we need more people in those programs. And we’ll work to develop plans and strategies to get more people in those programs.”

And another new program could incentivize them to stay in-state after graduation, a loan forgiveness program if nurses and respiratory therapists stay at least five years after graduation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
15-year-old in custody in connection with shooting death of another 15-year-old
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
A black bear
Bear killed after walking onto Hwy 61, hit by 3 cars
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday

Latest News

New laundry delivery service launches in the metro
New laundry delivery service launches in the metro
New laundry delivery service launches in the metro
WLBT at 10p
Service members taking part in Southern Strike exercise in Gulfport