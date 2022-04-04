Connect. Shop. Support Local.
M-Braves roster headlined by top prospect

SOURCE: WLBT
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves roster is set for 2022.

The defending Double-A South champions will have the top prospect in the organization at their disposal as they seek a repeat of 2021.

Michael Harris II is the 65th-ranked prospect in the MLB after a successful season at High-A Rome in 2021.

He will anchor a lineup that could include Jesse Franklin V, Luke Waddell and Trey Harris, who are all ranked in the Braves’ top 30 prospects.

Waddell became the first 2021 draft pick for the Braves to reach Double-A with a late-2021 call-up.

Trey Harris was named the 2019 Braves Minor League Player of the Year.

The pitching staff includes top-30 prospects like RHP Freddy Tarnok, LHP Jared Shuster, and RHP Darius Vines.

Check out the full roster here:

