Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

City attorney: ‘Richard’s Disposal will be picking up trash Friday morning’

Richard's Disposal trucks now housed at Hawkins Field.
Richard's Disposal trucks now housed at Hawkins Field.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a ruling in the mayor’s case against the Jackson City Council expected to be handed down Thursday, Jackson City Attorney Catoria Martin says Richard’s Disposal will be picking up trash on April 1.

“Richard’s Disposal will be picking up trash Friday morning,” she said. “The same way Waste management did on October 1.”

The news comes as Judge Jess Dickinson plans to hand down a ruling Thursday in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s case against the city council.

In an email to attorneys Thursday, Dickinson said he planned to hand down a ruling Thursday afternoon or Thursday night and also said he was “essentially... planning to gran all of the relief requested in the mayor’s petition.”

Lumumba was asking the court to find that the council has no authority to negotiate or execute contracts, the council has no authority to amend the mayor’s emergency order, and that the mayor has the authority to find vendors who can provide emergency services.

However, Deshun Martin, attorney for the Jackson City Council, says the mayor shouldn’t declare victory just yet, saying the ruling likely will say that the council still has the right to sign off on any emergency contract.

Translated? The Richard’s contract the mayor signed on February 17 likely is not legal and binding until it is approved by the council.

“The executive branch puts forth the contracts and the legislative branch approves them,” Deshun Martin said. “The council voted Richard’s down time and time again.”

“That’s what he’s (the judge is) saying and that’s our stance.”

Catoria Martin, though, interprets the judge’s email to say that the mayor was right in choosing an emergency contract and that the council’s only duty is to vote it up or down.

She said Richard’s can move forward, much like Waste Management did on October 1. While Waste Management began work on October 1, the council did not sign off on the agreement until October 26.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi
Most weather alerts canceled after storms roll through Mississippi
Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say

Latest News

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him
WLBT at 4p
Police: Man spotted conducting ‘lewd conduct’ inside Brandon library before running away
Police: Man spotted engaging in ‘lewd conduct’ inside Brandon library before running away
The Mississippi Capitol Building
Bill creating water and sewer account for Jackson headed for governor’s desk