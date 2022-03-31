City attorney: ‘Richard’s Disposal will be picking up trash Friday morning’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a ruling in the mayor’s case against the Jackson City Council expected to be handed down Thursday, Jackson City Attorney Catoria Martin says Richard’s Disposal will be picking up trash on April 1.

“Richard’s Disposal will be picking up trash Friday morning,” she said. “The same way Waste management did on October 1.”

The news comes as Judge Jess Dickinson plans to hand down a ruling Thursday in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s case against the city council.

In an email to attorneys Thursday, Dickinson said he planned to hand down a ruling Thursday afternoon or Thursday night and also said he was “essentially... planning to gran all of the relief requested in the mayor’s petition.”

Lumumba was asking the court to find that the council has no authority to negotiate or execute contracts, the council has no authority to amend the mayor’s emergency order, and that the mayor has the authority to find vendors who can provide emergency services.

However, Deshun Martin, attorney for the Jackson City Council, says the mayor shouldn’t declare victory just yet, saying the ruling likely will say that the council still has the right to sign off on any emergency contract.

Translated? The Richard’s contract the mayor signed on February 17 likely is not legal and binding until it is approved by the council.

“The executive branch puts forth the contracts and the legislative branch approves them,” Deshun Martin said. “The council voted Richard’s down time and time again.”

“That’s what he’s (the judge is) saying and that’s our stance.”

Catoria Martin, though, interprets the judge’s email to say that the mayor was right in choosing an emergency contract and that the council’s only duty is to vote it up or down.

She said Richard’s can move forward, much like Waste Management did on October 1. While Waste Management began work on October 1, the council did not sign off on the agreement until October 26.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.