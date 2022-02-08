Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Dr. Nashlie Sephus named Mississippian of the Year

Jackson Chapter of CompTIA AITP
Jackson native Dr. Nashlie Sephus, founder of The Bean Path, Developer of Jackson Tech District
By Howard Ballou
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson, Mississippi native, Dr. Nashlie Sephus, was awarded the Mississippian of the Year Award by the Jackson Chapter of CompTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association) AITP (Association of IT Professionals) last Thursday.

Dr. Sephus is a tech evangelist at Amazon AI and founder of The Bean Path and Developer of Jackson Tech District.

The Mississippian of the Year Award is a prestigious and high-profile award given to a Mississippian who has had a significant and important impact on the state through the business, innovation, or application of information technology.

Notable winners of this award include: Former Mississippi Governor William Winter; former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant; Gerard Gibert, CEO of Venture Technologies (2013); Hu Meena, President and CEO of C-Spire (2014); Dr. David L. Powe, CEO of TelehealthOne (2015); Sheena Allen, CEO of CapWay and media tech entrepreneur (2016); H. Lynn Byrd, Instructor of Computer Information Systems at Delta State University and AITP Student Chapter Faculty Advisor (2017); Richard A. Sun, CFA, co-founder of the Mississippi Coding Academies and Director of the Jackson cohort (2018); and Dr. Damon Darcey, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Medical Director of the Mississippi Center for Emergency Services (combined 2019-2020).

The Jackson Chapter of CompTIA AITP is one of the oldest Chapters in the country, having been established in 1951 as part of the National Machine Accountants Association (NMAA), and later as part of the Data Processing Management Association (DPMA)—both forerunners of the current CompTIA AITP organization.

