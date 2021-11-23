How you can dine-in at restaurants and help Stewpot Food Pantry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can help Stewpot Food Pantry the next time you drop in select restaurants.

Waitr, the food delivery service, announced Tuesday it’d partnered with six restaurants to help the Jackson food bank.

Food banks are always in need of donations during the holidays, but especially right now because the pandemic has caused a surge in food prices.

Beginning Tuesday, November 23, the delivery servicer will collect non-perishable food donations at these Jackson area restaurants.

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (730 Lakeland Dr, Jackson)

Papito’s (111 Colony Crossing Way Suite 1200, Madison)

Rooster’s (2906 N State St #104, Jackson)

Basil’s Renaissance (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland)

Basil’s Fondren (2906 N State St Suite 104, Jackson)

Basil’s Downtown (120 N Congress St, Jackson)

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each restaurant through the week of Christmas, during their regular business hours.

Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to the Stewpot Food Pantry.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.