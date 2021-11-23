Connect. Shop. Support Local.
How you can dine-in at restaurants and help Stewpot Food Pantry

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can help Stewpot Food Pantry the next time you drop in select restaurants.

Waitr, the food delivery service, announced Tuesday it’d partnered with six restaurants to help the Jackson food bank.

Food banks are always in need of donations during the holidays, but especially right now because the pandemic has caused a surge in food prices.

Beginning Tuesday, November 23, the delivery servicer will collect non-perishable food donations at these Jackson area restaurants.

  • Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (730 Lakeland Dr, Jackson)
  • Papito’s (111 Colony Crossing Way Suite 1200, Madison)
  • Rooster’s (2906 N State St #104, Jackson)
  • Basil’s Renaissance (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland)
  • Basil’s Fondren (2906 N State St Suite 104, Jackson)
  • Basil’s Downtown (120 N Congress St, Jackson)

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each restaurant through the week of Christmas, during their regular business hours.

Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to the Stewpot Food Pantry.

