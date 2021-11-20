Mississippi State dominates Tennessee State 55-10

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - No. 25 Mississippi State dominated Tennessee State 55-10 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start in this one as the team scored 35 of their 55 points in the first half.

Not only did State dominate offensively but defensively as well, keeping the Tigers to just zero points for three quarters.

Mississippi State faces off against Ole Miss on November 25 on ESPN.

