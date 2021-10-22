JPD: 20-year-old shot inside vehicle, dies at hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Police say Jordan Walker, 20, was killed after he was shot in a vehicle near Fortification and State Street.

Investigators say after Walker was shot, the vehicle crashed.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have no shooter or motive at this time.

If you have any information call JPD’s Homicide Robbery Division at (601) 960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at 601-354-TIPS (8477).

