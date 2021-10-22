Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JPD: 20-year-old shot inside vehicle, dies at hospital

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Police say Jordan Walker, 20, was killed after he was shot in a vehicle near Fortification and State Street.

Investigators say after Walker was shot, the vehicle crashed.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have no shooter or motive at this time.

If you have any information call JPD’s Homicide Robbery Division at  (601) 960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at 601-354-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
4 arrested after carjacking driver in Mercedes
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
High Court sets Nov. 17 execution date for man convicted of killing wife in front of children
JPD: Man shot to death on Overstreet Avenue
Man killed after argument at gas station
Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center
Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center
The scene in Pearl.
Murder suspect arrested after brief standoff in Pearl

Latest News

Quiet, Bright and Warm Through Upcoming Weekend
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; trending warmer again
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; warmer days ahead
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation