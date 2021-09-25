Johnson has 4 TD passes, LSU outlasts Mississippi St. 28-25

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Max Johnson passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns to lead LSU to a 28-25 victory over late-rallying Mississippi State.

LSU had only 343 yards offense and was 5 of 32 on third down, but reeled off several big plays when needed.

Mississippi State dominated the stat sheet with 486 yards offense and 12 third-down conversions, but turned the ball over twice inside the LSU 30-yard line and regularly squandered momentum-building drives.

Johnson was 17-of-27 passing with one interception

